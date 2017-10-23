FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Caterpillar says world machines retail sales up‍​ 13 percent for 3-month rolling period ended Sept
October 23, 2017 / 1:30 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Caterpillar says world machines retail sales up‍​ 13 percent for 3-month rolling period ended Sept

Reuters Staff

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc

* Caterpillar Inc says world machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended September up‍​ 13 percent

* Caterpillar says North America machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended September up 2 percent ‍

* Caterpillar says Asia/Pacific machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended September up 43 pct‍​‍​

* Caterpillar says Latin America machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended September up 6 percent Source text - bit.ly/2z17FYO Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
