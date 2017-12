BRIEF-Caterpillar's North America Machines Retail Sales For 3-Month Rolling Period Up 12 Pct

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc:

* CATERPILLAR - LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED NOV. UP 48 PERCENT

* CATERPILLAR - NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED NOV. UP 12 PERCENT

* CATERPILLAR - WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED NOV. UP 26 PERCENT

* CATERPILLAR SAYS ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED NOVEMBER UP 43 PERCENT