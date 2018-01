BRIEF-Cathay General Bancorp Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.32

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Cathay General Bancorp:

* ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.63 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES INCREASED $23.4 MILLION TO $133.3 MILLION DURING Q4 OF 2017 VERSUS Q4 2016

* CATHAY GENERAL - Q4, FY 2017 RESULTS INCLUDED $22.3 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE RELATED TO REVALUATION OF CO‘S DEFERRED TAX ASSETS

* CATHAY GENERAL - Q4, FY 2017 RESULTS ALSO INCLUDED $2.6 MILLION PRETAX WRITE-DOWN OF LOW INCOME HOUSING TAX CREDIT INVESTMENTS

* CATHAY GENERAL - $22.3 MILLION & $2.6 MILLION CHARGES RESULTED DUE TO ENACTMENT OF TAX CUTS & JOBS ACT; REDUCED DILUTED EPS BY $.29/DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR QUARTER & YEAR