BRIEF-Cathay Pacific Airways Says Cathay Pacific & Cathay Dragon Carried 3 Mln Passengers In Jan

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd:

* JANUARY CATHAY PACIFIC AND CATHAY DRAGON PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR DECREASED BY 1.3 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 84.7%

* CATHAY PACIFIC AND CATHAY DRAGON CARRIED 151,964 TONNES OF CARGO AND MAIL IN JANUARY

* JAN INBOUND PASSENGER TRAFFIC TO HONG KONG WAS DOWN 40% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* CATHAY PACIFIC & CATHAY DRAGON CARRIED 3 MILLION PASSENGERS IN JAN 2020, DOWN 3.8%

* FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST HALF OF 2020 WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY DOWN ON SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* PERFORMANCE DETERIORATED RAPIDLY IN LAST WEEK OF JANUARY AS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SITUATION BECAME MORE SEVERE

* PASSENGER CAPACITY REDUCTION IS ALSO LIKELY FOR APRIL

* FOR FEBRUARY AND MARCH, WE HAVE NOW REDUCED OUR OVERALL PASSENGER FLIGHT CAPACITY BY ABOUT 40%

* KEPT OUR FREIGHTER CAPACITY INTACT

* DUE TO CAPACITY REDUCTION FROM CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, RESULTS FOR H1 2020 TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY DOWN ON SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* POST-CHINESE NEW YEAR RESUMPTION DELAY OF MANUFACTURING ACROSS MAINLAND CHINA SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED BOTH HK & MAINLAND CHINA MARKETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)