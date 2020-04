BRIEF-Cathay Pacific Airways Says Cathay Pacific & Cathay Dragon Carried 311,128 Passengers In March

April 16 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd:

* MARCH CATHAY PACIFIC AND CATHAY DRAGON CARRIED A TOTAL OF 311,128 PASSENGERS, A DECREASE OF 90% COMPARED TO MARCH 2019

* DO NOT SEE IMPROVEMENT IN ADVANCE PASSENGER BOOKINGS AND SEES AVERAGE DAILY PASSENGER NUMBERS TO REMAIN BELOW 1,000 THROUGHOUT APRIL

* MARCH REVENUE PASSENGER KILOMETRES (RPKS) ALSO FELL 84.3% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* CATHAY PACIFIC AND CATHAY DRAGON MARCH PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR SLID BY 34.6 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 49.3%

* MARCH CATHAY PACIFIC AND CATHAY DRAGON CARGO AND MAIL LOAD FACTOR INCREASED BY 9 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 77.4%

* EXPLORING ALL OPTIONS TO ENSURE THAT CATHAY PACIFIC GROUP RIDES OUT CURRENT STORM

* IN APRIL AND MAY, WILL BE OPERATING A BARE SKELETON PASSENGER FLIGHT SCHEDULE COMPRISING 3% OF NORMAL CAPACITY

* CATHAY PACIFIC AND CATHAY DRAGON IN MARCH CARRIED 119,277 TONNES OF CARGO AND MAIL, DOWN 35.6%

* DOING EVERYTHING TO REDUCE EXPENDITURE AND PRESERVE CASH FOR COMING MONTHS

* IN MARCH, CARGO VOLUMES WERE DOWN, BUT LOAD FACTORS AND YIELD WERE UP DUE TO AIR CARGO CAPACITY REDUCTION IN GLOBAL MARKET

* ADDING CARGO CAPACITY IN FORM OF MORE FREIGHTER FLIGHTS & TOTAL OF 257 PAIRS OF CARGO-ONLY PASSENGER FLIGHTS IN MARCH

* MARCH COMMODITY MIX SAW SURGE IN TRANSPORT OF MED SUPPLIES LIKE FACE MASKS, PROTECTIVE CLOTHING, HAND SANITISER, OTHER PHARMA PRODUCTS

* EXPECT TO OPERATE A SIMILAR NUMBER OF CARGO-ONLY PASSENGER FLIGHTS IN APRIL, INCLUDING SOME LONG-HAUL ROUTES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)