BRIEF-Cathay Pacific Airways Says Feb Cathay Pacific And Cathay Dragon PLF Was 53.1%

March 16 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd:

* CATHAY PACIFIC AND CATHAY DRAGON CARRIED 118,711 TONNES OF CARGO AND MAIL IN FEBRUARY

* CATHAY PACIFIC AND CATHAY DRAGON PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR DECREASED BY 28.6 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 53.1% FOR FEBRUARY

* FEB CATHAY PACIFIC AND CATHAY DRAGON CARRIED TOTAL OF 1 MILLION PASSENGERS, DOWN 54.1%

* CATHAY PACIFIC AND CATHAY DRAGON CARGO AND MAIL LOAD FACTOR 66.6% IN FEBRUARY

* “IN FEBRUARY ALONE, WE MADE A SIGNIFICANT UNAUDITED LOSS OF MORE THAN HK$2 BILLION AT FULL- SERVICE AIRLINE LEVEL”

* “IF WE DO NOT SEE A RELAXATION OF TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS IN NEAR FUTURE, EXPECT SAME ARRANGEMENT WILL HAVE TO CONTINUE INTO MAY.”

* “PLANNING TO ONLY OPERATE A BARE SKELETON PASSENGER FLIGHT SCHEDULE FOR APRIL, REPRESENTING UP TO 90% CAPACITY REDUCTION”

* “REDUCTION OF OUR PASSENGER FLIGHTS HAS HAD A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON OUR OVERALL CARGO CAPACITY “

* ADVANCE PASSENGER BOOKINGS SHOW NO CLEAR SIGNS OF RECOVERY AT THIS STAGE, GAP IN BOOKINGS COMPARED TO 2019 CONTINUES TO WIDEN Source text: bit.ly/3b2WRsj Further company coverage: