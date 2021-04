BRIEF-Cathay Pacific Airways Says March PLF Dropped By 28 Percentage Points To 21.2%

April 16 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd:

* MARCH CARGO AND MAIL LOAD FACTOR INCREASED BY 8.9 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 86.4%

* IN MARCH, PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR DROPPED BY 28 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 21.2%

* IN MARCH AIRLINE CARRIED 83,329 TONNES OF CARGO AND MAIL, A DECREASE OF 30.1%

* IN MARCH, CATHAY PACIFIC CARRIED TOTAL OF 18,539 PASSENGERS A DECREASE OF 94%

* WITH TIGHTENED CREW QUARANTINE REQUIREMENTS IN HK, ONLY MANAGED TO MAINTAIN A SKELETON SCHEDULE IN MARCH

* SEEN POSITIVE DEMAND FOR STUDENT TRAVEL TO LONDON SO FAR IN FIRST HALF OF APRIL

* WELCOMES HONG KONG SAR GOVERNMENT’S DECISION TO LIFT BAN ON FLIGHTS FROM UK STARTING EARLY MAY

* “WELCOME AND SUPPORT” HK GOVERNMENT’S PLAN TO USE VACCINE BUBBLES TO FURTHER RELAX MEASURES

* IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2021, NUMBER OF PASSENGERS CARRIED DROPPED BY 98.4% AGAINST A 91.7% DECREASE IN CAPACITY VERSUS PCP

* SO FAR SHIPPED 15 MILLION DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINES

* HK GOVERNMENT LIFTS MANDATORY QUARANTINE REQUIREMENT FOR VACCINATED HK BASED AIRCREW ON FREIGHTERS, CARGO ONLY PASSENGER FLIGHTS FROM APRIL 16

* HK GOVERNMENT DECISION TO HAVE A POSITIVE IMPACT ON CARGO BUSINESS WHILE ALSO REDUCING MONTHLY OPERATING CASH BURN