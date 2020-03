BRIEF-Cathay Pacific CFO Says Daily Passengers Carried In Early March Dropped To 16,000 From 90,000 For Cathay Pacific And Cathay Dragon

March 11 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd:

* CATHAY PACIFIC CFO SAYS DAILY PASSENGERS CARRIED IN EARLY MARCH DROPPED TO 16,000 FROM 90,000 FOR CATHAY PACIFIC AND CATHAY DRAGON

* CATHAY PACIFIC EXEC SAYS REVENUE DROP HAS BEEN BIGGER THAN CAPACITY DROP BECAUSE YIELDS DOWN

* CATHAY PACIFIC EXEC SAYS FOR NOW PLANNING LESS SEVERE CAPACITY CUTS IN MAY, JUNE THAN 65% IN MARCH, APRIL BUT SITUATION IS FLUID

* CATHAY PACIFIC EXEC SAYS TALKING WITH AIRBUS AND BOEING ABOUT THE POTENTIAL FOR AIRCRAFT DELIVERY DELAYS

* CATHAY PACIFIC CFO SAYS NO NEED FOR CASH CALL AT MOMENT, CAN’T RULE IT OUT IF SITUATION DETERIORATES

* CATHAY PACIFIC EXEC SAYS CARGO CAPACITY DOWN 33% DUE TO PASSENGER FLIGHT CUTS, CARRYING SOME CARGO ON EMPTY PASSENGER FLIGHTS

* CATHAY PACIFIC EXEC SAYS CARGO YIELDS UP DOUBLE-DIGITS IN SHORT TERM, TRYING TO INCREASE CAPACITY

* CATHAY PACIFIC CFO SAYS NO PLANS TO CHANGE AIRCRAFT ORDER BOOK, TALKING TO MANUFACTURERS ABOUT TIMING OF DELIVERIES

* CATHAY PACIFIC EXEC SAYS AROUND 140-150 AIRCRAFT GROUNDED AT MOMENT

* CATHAY PACIFIC EXEC SAYS HAD EXPECTED TO TAKE DELIVERY OF 17 AIRBUS A350 AND A320NEO FAMILY JETS THIS YEAR, LOOKING TO ADJUST

* CATHAY PACIFIC EXEC SAYS CANNOT RULE OUT MAKING STAFF CUTS, SITUATION IS VERY FLUID Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jamie Freed)