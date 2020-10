BRIEF-Cathay Pacific Chairman Says Delivery Of Boeing 777-9 Fleet Postponed Beyond 2025

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd:

* CATHAY PACIFIC CHAIRMAN SAYS CATHAY DRAGON REPRESENTS LARGE PROPORTION OF JOB LOSSES

* CATHAY PACIFIC CHAIRMAN SAYS DELIVERY OF BOEING 777-9 FLEET POSTPONED BEYOND 2025

* CATHAY PACIFIC CHAIRMAN SAYS WILL BE ‘SUBSTANTIAL SAVINGS’ FROM COMBINING CATHAY DRAGON FLEET, MARKETING WITH CATHAY PACIFIC

* CATHAY PACIFIC CHAIRMAN SAYS CATHAY DRAGON FLEET INCLUDING A321NEOS ON ORDER WILL BE INCORPORATED INTO CATHAY PACIFIC FLEET

* CATHAY PACIFIC CHAIRMAN SAYS NO RESTRUCTURING PLANNED BEYOND TODAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT WHEN ASKED IF POTENTIAL TO SELL CATERING UNIT, FREQUENT FLYER PROGRAMME

* CATHAY PACIFIC CHAIRMAN SAYS MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS DO NOT PLAN TO CHANGE CURRENT SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE

* CATHAY PACIFIC CHAIRMAN SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED TAKEOVER INTEREST FROM OUTSIDE PARTIES Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jamie Freed and Stella Qiu)