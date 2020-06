BRIEF-Cathay Pacific Chairman Says May Raise Further Debt Or Equity If Suitable Market Conditions Arise

June 9 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd:

* CATHAY PACIFIC CHAIRMAN SAYS MAY RAISE FURTHER DEBT OR EQUITY IF SUITABLE MARKET CONDITIONS ARISE

* CATHAY PACIFIC CHAIRMAN SAYS ‘TOUGH DECISIONS’ ON FUTURE SHAPE OF AIRLINE TO BE MADE IN Q4

* CATHAY PACIFIC CFO SAYS WITHOUT RECAPITALISATION PLAN WOULD BE SHORTLY RUNNING OUT OF CASH, AT SERIOUS RISK OF COLLAPSE

* CATHAY PACIFIC CFO SAYS NO PLANS FOR RESTRUCTURE BEFORE MAKES DECISIONS ON FUTURE OF BUSINESS IN Q4

* CATHAY PACIFIC CFO SAYS GOVERNMENT APPOINTED BOARD OBSERVERS CAN PARTICIPATE IN BOARD MEETINGS, DISCUSSIONS BUT WON’T HAVE VOTING RIGHTS

* CATHAY PACIFIC CHAIRMAN SAYS INCENTIVE IS FOR AIRLINE TO REDEEM GOVERNMENT PREFERENCE SHARES AT EARLIEST OPPORTUNITY

* CATHAY PACIFIC CHAIRMAN SAYS CONTINUES TO NEGOTIATE WITH AIRCRAFT MANUFACTURERS ON ORDER DEFERRALS

* CATHAY PACIFIC CHAIRMAN SAYS COMMERCIAL DEBT MARKETS EFFECTIVELY CLOSED TO AIRLINES THAT DON’T HAVE EXTENSIVE GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

* CATHAY PACIFIC CHAIRMAN SAYS SEES TREMENDOUS OPPORTUNITY FOR EXPANSION OF BUDGET CARRIER HK EXPRESS IN FUTURE

* CATHAY PACIFIC CHAIRMAN SAYS CEO, CHAIRMAN TO TAKE 30% PAY CUT, EMPLOYEES INVITED TO TAKE 3 WEEKS UNPAID LEAVE OVER 6 MONTH PERIOD

* CATHAY PACIFIC CHAIRMAN SAYS NO DECISION YET MADE WHEN ASKED ABOUT FUTURE OF BOEING 777X ORDER Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jamie Freed and Stella Qiu)