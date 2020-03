BRIEF-Cathay Pacific Chairman Says Seeking Additional Relief On Airport Charges

March 11 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd:

* CATHAY PACIFIC CHAIRMAN SAYS SEEKING ADDITIONAL RELIEF ON AIRPORT CHARGES

* CATHAY PACIFIC CHAIRMAN SAYS CURRENT FORECAST ANTICIPATES RECOVERY IN CAPACITY IN SECOND HALF, SITUATION COULD CHANGE

* CATHAY PACIFIC CHAIRMAN SAYS ASKING ALL SUPPLIERS FOR DISCOUNTS AND DEFERRALS

* CATHAY PACIFIC CHAIRMAN SAYS 80% OF STAFF AGREED TO TAKE UNPAID LEAVE, GRATEFUL FOR CONTRIBUTION

* CATHAY PACIFIC CHAIRMAN SAYS SCALE OF CHALLENGE FACED BY AIRLINE INDUSTRY DUE TO CORONAVIRUS IS ‘UNPRECEDENTED’ Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jamie Freed)