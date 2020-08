BRIEF-Cathay Pacific Exec Says Cargo Outlook Positive For Rest Of Year

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd:

* CATHAY PACIFIC EXEC SAYS 1/3 OF ITS PASSENGERS ARE TRANSITING THROUGH HONG KONG

* CATHAY PACIFIC EXEC SAYS CARGO OUTLOOK POSITIVE FOR REST OF YEAR

* CATHAY PACIFIC SAYS AIR CARGO SUPPLY CONSTRAINED, ‘PRETTY CONFIDENT’ ON DEMAND SIDE HEADING INTO PEAK SEASON

* CATHAY PACIFIC CFO SAYS 18% OVER-HEDGED ON FUEL IN Q3 BASED ON CURRENT CONSUMPTION

* CATHAY PACIFIC CFO SAYS STILL HEDGING FUEL 2 YEARS OUT BUT BASED ON LOWER CONSUMPTION FORECAST Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jamie Freed)