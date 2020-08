BRIEF-Cathay Pacific Exec Says Cargo Performance Peaked In May But Still Strong In June, July, August, Yields Much Higher Than Normal

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd:

* CATHAY PACIFIC EXEC SAYS CARGO PERFORMANCE PEAKED IN MAY BUT STILL STRONG IN JUNE, JULY, AUGUST, YIELDS MUCH HIGHER THAN NORMAL

* CATHAY PACIFIC EXEC SAYS NO OFFICIAL NEWS YET ON OPENING UP HONG KONG TO TRANSIT BY MAINLAND CHINESE PASSENGERS

* CATHAY PACIFIC EXEC SAYS SWITCHED TWO AIRBUS A350-1000 ORDERS TO A350-900

* CATHAY PACIFIC EXEC SAYS TALKING TO BOEING ABOUT DEFERRAL OF 777-9 ORDERS, NOT CANCELLATION

* CATHAY PACIFIC CHAIRMAN SAYS NOT EXPECTING SECOND HALF TO BE BETTER THAN FIRST HALF Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jamie Freed)