BRIEF-Cathay Pacific Says Collaborating With AXA General Insurance HK To Provide Free Covid-19 Coverage To All Passengers

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd:

* CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS- COLLABORATING WITH AXA GENERAL INSURANCE HONG KONG TO PROVIDE FREE COVID-19 COVERAGE TO ALL PASSENGERS FLYING WITH CO

* CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS- COVERAGE FOR MEDICAL EXPENSES RELATED TO COVID-19 EXTENDS TO UP TO US$200,000.

* CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS-CUSTOMERS FLYING CATHAY PACIFIC FROM TODAY TO 28 FEB, 2021 TO BE COVERED FOR COVID-19 RELATED MEDICAL EXPENSES WHILST OVERSEAS

* CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS-CUSTOMERS COVERED FOR 30 DAYS STARTING FROM DATE OF THEIR DEPARTURE, OR UNTIL THEY RETURN TO THEIR HOME, WHICHEVER EARLIEST