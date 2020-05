BRIEF-Cathay Pacific Says From June 1, Transit Connections Will Be Available Between Hong Kong And Other Destinations

May 30 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd:

* CATHAY PACIFIC - SUBJECT TO REQUIREMENTS, FROM JUNE 1, TRANSIT CONNECTIONS WILL BE AVAILABLE BETWEEN HONG KONG AND DESTINATIONS CO OPERATE FLIGHTS TO

* CATHAY PACIFIC - IN THIS FIRST PHASE, TRANSITING TO AND FROM DESTINATIONS IN MAINLAND CHINA IS NOT AVAILABLE

* CATHAY PACIFIC -REQUIREMENTS INCLUDE ITINERARY CONTAINED IN SINGLE BOOKING, CONNECTION TIME TO NEXT CATHAY PACIFIC /CATHAY DRAGON FLIGHT WITHIN 8 HRS Source text: bit.ly/2Xj6KOx Further company coverage: