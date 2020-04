BRIEF-Cathay Pacific Says To Stand Down 129 Airbus Pilots in Australia

April 17 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd:

* CATHAY PACIFIC SAYS TO STAND DOWN 129 AIRBUS PILOTS IN AUSTRALIA EFFECTIVE FROM MAY 1

* CATHAY PACIFIC SAYS THE DECISION IS A RESULT OF GOVERNMENT MEASURES RESTRICTING MOVEMENT INTO AUSTRALIA DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* CATHAY PACIFIC SAYS EXPECTS THE STAND-DOWN TO CONTINUE UNTIL AROUND 30 JUNE 2020, BUT THIS IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE

* CATHAY PACIFIC SAYS AUSTRALIA-BASED PILOTS ARE ENCOURAGED TO BRING FORWARD THEIR VARIOUS LEAVE OR APPLY FOR REDUCED SALARY SCHEME AVAILABLE TO THEM

* CATHAY PACIFIC SAYS IMPLEMENTING THE UK GOVERNMENT CORONAVIRUS JOB RETENTION SCHEME - FURLOUGH LEAVE, TO ALL ELIGIBLE LONDON-BASED 777 FLIGHT CREW Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jamie Freed)