BRIEF-Cathay Pacific To Reduce Passenger Capacity By 96% In April & May

March 20 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd:

* TO REDUCE PASSENGER CAPACITY BY 96% IN APRIL & MAY

* CATHAY DRAGON WILL OPERATE THREE FLIGHTS PER WEEK TO 3 DESTINATIONS: BEIJING, SHANGHAI (PUDONG), AND KUALA LUMPUR

* INTEND TO OPERATE BARE SKELETON PASSENGER FLIGHT SCHEDULE IN APRIL AND MAY, THOUGH OUR FREIGHTER CAPACITY REMAINS INTACT

* CO, CATHAY DRAGON WAIVING REBOOKING, REROUTING AND CANCELLATION FEES

* REDUCTION IN LIGHT OF SEVERE DROP IN DEMAND DUE TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC AND MULTIPLE GOVERNMENT TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS

* NO CHOICE BUT TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE PASSENGER CAPACITY AS TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS ARE MAKING IT INCREASINGLY DIFFICULT FOR CUSTOMERS

* RAMPING UP CARGO CAPACITY BY MOUNTING CHARTER SERVICES & OPERATING CERTAIN SUSPENDED PASSENGER SERVICES PURELY FOR AIRFREIGHT