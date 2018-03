March 8 (Reuters) - Cathedral Energy Services Ltd:

* QTRLY ‍LOSS PER SHARE $0.09​

* ‍U.S. MARKET WILL CONTINUE TO BE PRIMARY FOCUS IN 2018 AND WILL CONTINUE TO FAVOR THIS MARKET

* SAYS ‍ QTRLY REVENUES $ 38.40 MILLION VERSUS $28.01 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: