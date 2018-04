April 10 (Reuters) - Cation Capital Inc:

* CATION CAPITAL FILES PROXY CIRCULAR AND RELEASES LETTER TO CRESCENT POINT ENERGY SHAREHOLDERS

* CATION CAPITAL SAYS "URGES" CRESCENT POINT ENERGY SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE THEIR BLUE PROXY OR BLUE VIF IN FAVOUR OF 4 OF CATION'S INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR NOMINEES