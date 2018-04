BRIEF-Cation Capital Releases Letter To The Board Of Directors Of Crescent Point Energy And Announces Intention To Nominate Four Directors For Election To The Crescent Point Energy Board

April 9 (Reuters) - Crescent Point Energy Corp:

* CATION CAPITAL RELEASES LETTER TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CRESCENT POINT ENERGY AND ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO NOMINATE FOUR HIGHLY-QUALIFIED, INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS FOR ELECTION TO THE CRESCENT POINT ENERGY BOARD

* CATION CAPITAL SAYS ON APRIL 2, 2018 DELIVERED A LETTER TO BOARD OF CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP

* CATION CAPITAL SAYS NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO CRESCENT POINT ENERGY BOARD TO INCLUDE DALLAS HOWE, HERBERT PINDER, THOMAS BUDD & SANDY EDMONSTONE

* CATION CAPITAL SAYS ITS DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO CRESCENT POINT ENERGY BOARD HOLD, OR EXERCISE CONTROL OVER, ABOUT 0.3% OF SHARES OF CRESCENT POINT ENERGY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: