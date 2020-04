April 9 (Reuters) - Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT SEES Q1 NET PROFIT TO FALL 20-30% Y/Y FROM 1.05 BILLION YUAN ($148.61 million) YEAR EARLIER

* SAYS CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC HAS CAUSED LOWER SALES FROM POWER BATTERY IN Q1 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2USXVd0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0653 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)