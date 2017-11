Nov 30 (Reuters) - Cato Corp:

* CATO REPORTS NOVEMBER SAME-STORE SALES DOWN 8%

* NOVEMBER SALES FELL 9 PERCENT TO $62.2 MILLION

* NOVEMBER SAME STORE SALES FELL 8 PERCENT

* - “NOVEMBER SAME STORE SALES DECLINE IS CONSISTENT WITH OUR CURRENT TREND”

* - ‍"CONSEQUENTLY, WE CONTINUE TO EXPECT OUR FULL YEAR EARNINGS TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY BELOW LAST YEAR"​