May 10 (Reuters) - Cato Corp:

* CATO REPORTS APRIL SAME-STORE SALES DOWN 6%

* APRIL SALES WERE IMPACTED BY SHIFT OF EASTER FROM APRIL LAST YEAR TO MARCH THIS YEAR

* STARTING TO SEE MORE FAVORABLE SALES TRENDS

* CATO SAYS REMAIN CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY TO BUILD ON IMPROVED SALES TRENDS IN Q2