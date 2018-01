Jan 4 (Reuters) - Cato Corp:

* CATO REPORTS DECEMBER SAME-STORE SALES DOWN 9%

* DECEMBER SALES FELL 9 PERCENT TO $94.7 MILLION

* SEES FY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.50 TO $0.65

* SEES Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.30 TO $0.45