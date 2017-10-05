BRIEF-Cato reports Sept same-store sales down 11 pct

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Cato Corp:

* Cato reports september same-store sales down 11%

* Cato - September sales fell 8 percent to $69.8 million

* Cato - September same store sales fell 11 percent

* Cato - ‍negative sales trends continue to put severe pressure on merchandise margins, profitability as co continues to work through merchandise missteps​

* Cato Corp - expect full year earnings to be “significantly” below last year

* Cato Corp says ‍it is taking longer to work through merchandise missteps issues than expected​