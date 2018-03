March 21 (Reuters) - Cattolica Assicurazioni:

* COMBINED RATIO AT END-2017 AT 94.7 PERCENT

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 56 MILLION VERSUS EUR 76 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TOTAL PREMIUMS INCREASE UP TO €5BN (+5.2%); GROWTH BOTH IN LIFE (+7.5%) AND NON-LIFE (+2.1%)

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT AT €56MLN (-40%) FOLLOWING THE Q1 ONE-OFF IMPAIRMENTS

* SOLVENCY II RATIO AT 239%

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.35 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)