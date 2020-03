BRIEF-Cattolica Assicurazioni FY Net Profit Shrinks To EUR 75 Mln

March 19 (Reuters) - Societa Cattolica di Assicurazione Sc :

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 75 MILLION VERSUS EUR 107 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PREMIUMS EUR 6.54 BILLION VERSUS EUR 5.36 BILLION YEAR AGO

* SOLVENCY II RATIO AT END-DEC 175%

* FOLLOWING THE DECREE “CURA ITALIA”, BOARD HAS DEEMED IT APPROPRIATE TO POSTPONE DECISION ON DISTRIBUTION OF DIVIDENDS

* ON CORONAVIRUS, AS OF TODAY, IT IS PREMATURE TO MAKE A FORECAST OF THE IMPACT OF THE PANDEMIC ON THE GROUP’S BUSINESS

* SEES FINANCIAL AND INSURANCE SCENARIOS FOR CURRENT YEAR ARE MORE UNFAVORABLE THAN THOSE ASSUMED IN DRAFTING OF 2018-20 BUSINESS PLAN

* APPROVED NEW PROJECTIONS FOR 2020 WHICH ARE SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN THOSE PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED DURING PRESENTATION OF 2018-2020 BUSINESS PLAN

* SEES 2020 OPERATING RESULT IN RANGE BETWEEN EUR 350 AND EUR 375 MILLION

* ON COVID-19, IN A CONTEXT OF UNCERTAINTY AND INCREASED VOLATILITY IN FINANCIAL MARKETS, IT IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON PREMIUM INCOME