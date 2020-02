Feb 6 (Reuters) - Societa Cattolica di Assicurazione Sc :

* SEES FY 2020 OPERATING RESULT ENVISAGED BETWEEN EUR 350 MILLION AND EUR 375 MILLION

* 2019 OPERATING RESULT SHOULD SETTLE AT AROUND EUR 300 MILLION, MARGINALLY HIGHER THAN PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 292 MILLION

* FY 2019 TOTAL DIRECT PREMIUMS SHOULD REACH EUR 6.9 BILLION, UP 20%

* 2019 GROUP'S NET PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR.