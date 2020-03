March 10 (Reuters) - Societa Cattolica di Assicurazione Sc :

* CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI - BOARD RECOGNISED EUR 422.400 AS TERMINATION INDEMNITY TO FORMER CEO MINALI FOLLOWING REVOCATION OF HIS POWERS ON 31 OCT 2019

* CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI - INVESTIGATIONS &VERIFICATIONS ON MINALI ARE UNDERWAY, ALSO WITH HELP OF INDEPENDENT LEGAL CONSULTANTS