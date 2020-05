May 18 (Reuters) - Societa Cattolica di Assicurazione Sc :

* CFO SAYS SEES POSSIBLE M&A DEAL IN BANCASSURANCE IN THE NEXT 12-18 MONTHS

* CFO SAYS POSSIBLE M&A DEALS INCLUDE EXTENSION OF INSURANCE PARTNERSHIP WITH UBI AND BANCASSURANCE DEAL WITH BANCO BPM

* CFO SAYS DIFFICULT TO SAY WHAT WILL HAPPEN WITH BANCASSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH UBI, DEPENDS ON OUTCOME OF INTESA TAKEOVER ON UBI Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)