BRIEF-Caudan Development Says Outlook To End Of Financial Year Remains Uncertain

June 3 (Reuters) - Caudan Development Ltd:

* CAUDAN DEVELOPMENT LTD - QTRLY GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX 11 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 9.6 MILLION RUPEES

* CAUDAN DEVELOPMENT LTD - QTRLY GROUP REVENUE 133.1 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 120.4 MILLION RUPEES

* CAUDAN DEVELOPMENT - OUTLOOK TO END OF FINANCIAL YEAR REMAINS UNCERTAIN AND IS EXPECTED TO WORSEN

* CAUDAN DEVELOPMENT- CHALLENGES DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK TO TOURIST, RETAIL & LEISURE SECTORS EXPECTED TO HAVE SERIOUS REPERCUSSIONS ON OPERATIONS