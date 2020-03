March 23 (Reuters) - Cavalier Corporation Ltd:

* SEEN NO DISCERNIBLE IMPACT ON BUSINESS PERFORMANCE IN LAST MONTH DUE TO COVID-19

* AWARE THAT RETAILERS WHO STOCK AND SELL CO’S CARPETS ARE REPORTING A SIGNIFICANT SLOWDOWN IN CUSTOMER TRAFFIC & ORDERS

* DELAYING ALL NON-ESSENTIAL CAPITAL AND OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURE

* UNABLE TO PROVIDE ANY EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR FY20