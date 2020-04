BRIEF-Cavalier Corporation Updates On COVID-19 And Trading

April 21 (Reuters) - Cavalier Corporation Ltd:

* WILL PROGRESSIVELY OPEN MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS IN AUCKLAND, NAPIER & WANGANUI FOLLOWING LIFTING OF LEVEL 4 RESTRICTIONS ON 27 APRIL

* MARCH AND APRIL TRADING IMPACTED AS EXPECTED BY COVID-19 REGIME AND COST CONTROL MEASURES

* CO HAS APPLIED FOR NZ$2.8 MILLION OF GOVERNMENT WAGE SUBSIDY IN NEW ZEALAND

* TRADING ACTIVITY HAS CONTINUED IN AUSTRALIA AND SALES VOLUMES FOR FIRST THREE MONTHS OF YEAR WERE ABOVE PRIOR YEAR

* AGREED TO TAKE 20% OF THEIR DIRECTORS' FEES IN SHARES IN CO