June 29 (Reuters) - Caverion Oyj:

* INVESTIGATIONS AGAINST CAVERION CLOSED IN GERMANY

* NO FORMAL FINE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST CAVERION WILL BE INITIATED RELATED TO POSSIBLE SUSPECTED BRIBERY IN GERMANY

* PUBLIC PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE IN MUNICH HAS INFORMED THAT NO FURTHER INVESTIGATIVE MEASURES ARE INTENDED