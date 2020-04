BRIEF-Caverion Withdraws Its Guidance For 2020 Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

April 14 (Reuters) - Caverion Oyj:

* CAVERION WITHDRAWS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2020 DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* CAVERION OYJ - CAVERION’S Q1 PERFORMANCE HAS BEEN LARGELY ACCORDING TO COMPANY’S EXPECTATIONS, WITH CASH FLOW AS HIGHLIGHT OF QUARTER.

* CAVERION OYJ - IN Q1 OF 2020, SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS HAD ONLY A LIMITED IMPACT ON CAVERION AND BUSINESS WAS ROLLING ALMOST AT A NORMAL PACE.

* CAVERION OYJ - CAVERION’S ORDER BACKLOG IS ON A HIGH LEVEL AND ITS LIQUIDITY IS STRONG.

* CAVERION OYJ - ACCORDING TO PRELIMINARY FIGURES, CAVERION’S REVENUE IN Q1 OF 2020 WAS EUR 541.6 (514.4) MILLION, UP BY 5.3 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR, AND OPERATING CASH FLOW BEFORE FINANCIAL AND TAX ITEMS WAS STRONG AT APPROXIMATELY EUR 56 (30) MILLION

* CAVERION OYJ - RESULT WAS ALSO ACCORDING TO COMPANY’S EXPECTATIONS.

* CAVERION OYJ - CAVERION HAS NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MAJOR CONSTRAINTS FROM SUPPLY CHAIN PERSPECTIVE EITHER.