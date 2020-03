March 25 (Reuters) - Cavotec SA:

* UPDATE ON OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL IMPACT RELATED TO COVID-19

* REVENUES FOR Q1 2020 EXPECTED TO DECREASE 15-20% COMPARED TO Q1 2019

* ORDER BACKLOG EXPECTED TO GROW IN Q1 ON BACK OF STRONG MARKET INTEREST

* NO ORDER CANCELLATIONS RELATED TO COVID-19 SITUATION

* MANY DELIVERIES SCHEDULED FOR LAST TWO WEEKS OF MARCH WILL NOW BE POSTPONED TO NEXT QUARTER