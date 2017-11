Nov 16 (Reuters) - Cb Financial Services Inc

* CB Financial Services, Inc. and First West Virginia Bancorp, Inc. agree to merge

* CB Financial Services Inc - deal is a ‍cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $49.0 million​

* CB Financial - First West stockholders can elect to receive $28.50 in cash or 0.9583 shares of CB common stock for each of First West Virginia share