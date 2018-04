April 12 (Reuters) - CB Financial Services Inc :

* CB FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND FIRST WEST VIRGINIA BANCORP, INC. RECEIVE STOCKHOLDER APPROVAL FOR PENDING MERGER

* CB AND FIRST WEST VIRGINIA EXPECT TO COMPLETE MERGER ON OR ABOUT APRIL 30, 2018

* OVER 99% OF VOTES CAST AT EACH MEETING WERE CAST IN FAVOR OF DEAL