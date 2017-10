Aug 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV

* Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV - ‍co has been awarded a contract by Técnicas Reunidas, S.A for new product storage tanks​

* Chicago Bridge & Iron - ‍new product storage tanks to be part of clean fuels expansion project at Saudi Aramco’s refinery in Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: