* CB INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT UPDATES ON ACQUISITION OF 70% STAKE IN GULF LUBES MALAYSIA BY CO & TPG OIL & GAS

* IN DISPUTE WITH REMAINING 30% SHAREHOLDERS ON PROVISION OF CONSTITUTION OF GLM

* AS AT DATE, GLM HAS YET TO COMMENCE ANY OPERATIONS

* FILED A WINDING-UP PETITION ON 11 JUNE 2020 AGAINST GLM