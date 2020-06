June 10 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia:

* ACKNOWLEDGES CLASS ACTION PROCEEDING

* CLASS ACTION RELATES TO CONSUMER CREDIT INSURANCE FOR CREDIT CARDS & PERSONAL LOANS SOLD BETWEEN 1 JAN 2010 AND 7 MARCH 2018

* ACKNOWLEDGES CLASS ACTION PROCEEDINGS FILED BY SLATER AND GORDON IN FEDERAL COURT OF AUSTRALIA

* REVIEWING CLAIM AND WILL PROVIDE ANY UPDATE AS REQUIRED

* REVIEWING CLAIM BROUGHT AGAINST COLONIAL MUTUAL LIFE ASSURANCE SOCIETY FILED BY SLATER AND GORDON