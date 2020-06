June 22 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia:

* ACKNOWLEDGES CIVIL PROCEEDINGS BROUGHT BY AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES AND INVESTMENTS COMMISSION AGAINST COLONIAL FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS

* CFSIL AND CBA ARE REVIEWING ASIC’S CLAIM

* CLAIM ALLEGES CONTRAVENTIONS OF REMUNERATION PROVISIONS IN ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN CFSIL AND CBA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF COMMONWEALTH ESSENTIAL SUPER