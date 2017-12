Dec 14 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank Of Australia:

* CBA RECEIVES AN AMENDED STATEMENT OF CLAIM FROM AUSTRAC

* ON THURSDAY BEEN SERVED WITH AN AMENDED STATEMENT OF CLAIM FROM AUSTRAC​

* ‍“WILL FILE AN AMENDED DEFENCE IN DUE COURSE”​

* ‍NEW ALLEGATIONS INCREASE TOTAL NUMBER OF ALLEGED CONTRAVENTIONS FROM APPROXIMATELY 53,700 TO APPROXIMATELY 53,800​

* CLAIMS ALLEGE FURTHER CONTRAVENTIONS OF AUSTRALIA‘S ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING AND COUNTER-TERRORISM FINANCING LEGISLATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: