* COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA - COLONIAL FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED (CFSIL) RECEIVES STATEMENT OF CLAIM FROM ASIC

* COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA- CFSIL IS CURRENTLY REVIEWING ASIC’S CLAIM AND CFSIL WILL PROVIDE ANY UPDATE AS REQUIRED

* COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA - CLAIM ALLEGES CERTAIN CONTRAVENTIONS OF ASIC ACT AND CORPORATIONS ACT