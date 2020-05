BRIEF-CBA Says Got Final Regulatory Approval For Divestment Of Stake In Indonesian Life Insurance Business

May 11 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia:

* FINAL REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR DIVESTMENT OF CBA’S 80% EQUITY INTEREST IN ITS INDONESIAN LIFE INSURANCE BUSINESS RECEIVED

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO COMPLETE IN JUNE 2020

* ON COMPLETION, PT BANK COMMONWEALTH WILL ENTER INTO 15-YEAR DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP WITH FWD GROUP FOR PROVISION OF LIFE INSURANCE PRODUCTS

* COMPLETION OF DIVESTMENT EXPECTED TO RESULT IN PRO FORMA UPLIFT TO CBA’S CET1 (LEVEL 2) CAPITAL RATIO OF 7 BASIS POINTS, BASED ON 31 DEC NUMBERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: