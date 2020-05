May 18 (Reuters) - cbdMD Inc:

* CBDMD REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2020 RESULTS

* Q2 SALES $9.4 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $11.3 MILLION

* CONFIRMS ITS ON TRACK TO REACH POSITIVE CASH FLOW THIS YEAR

* WORKING CAPITAL WAS $19.1 MILLION AT MARCH 31, 2020 AND CASH ON HAND WAS $14.8 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2020

* QTRLY EPS $0.40

* WHILE UNCERTAINTY CAUSED BY PANDEMIC HAS REQUIRED US TO WITHDRAW OUR FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL REVENUE GUIDANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)