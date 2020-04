April 6 (Reuters) - cbdMD Inc:

* CBDMD PROVIDES PRELIMINARY Q2 SALES RESULTS

* CBDMD INC - COMPANY WITHDRAWS FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* CBDMD INC - PRELIMINARY YEAR OVER YEAR SALES FOR Q2 GREW TO ABOUT $9.4 MILLION FROM $5.64 MILLION

* CBDMD INC - ANTICIPATE THAT OPERATING EXPENSES WILL BE REDUCED BY OVER $5 MILLION FOR Q3

* CBDMD INC - EXPECT FDM/BRICK AND MORTAR BUSINESS TO RETURN TO NORMAL OPERATIONS ONCE PANDEMIC SUBSIDES