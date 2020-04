April 27 (Reuters) - cbdMD Inc:

* CBDMD - ON APRIL 19, RECEIVED NON-BINDING OFFER FROM A CANADIAN PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY, TO ACQUIRE ISSUED, OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES OF CO IN SHARE-FOR-SHARE TRANSACTION

* CBDMD - CO'S BOARD REVIEWED PROPOSAL AND REJECTED OFFER