April 8 (Reuters) - cbdMD Inc:

* CBDMD - INTENDS TO OFFER 3RD PARTY SINGLE USE ALCOHOL-BASED HAND SANITIZERS FREE WITH PURCHASE OF CO’S PRODUCTS, WHILE SUPPLIES LAST, IN COMING WEEKS

* CBDMD - IN COMING 60 DAYS, CO INTENDS TO BEGIN MANUFACTURING OF OUR OWN BRANDED ALCOHOL-BASED HAND SANITIZER PRODUCTS WHICH WILL NOT CONTAIN CBD