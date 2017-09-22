FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CBFI to buy Imagination Technologies for 500 mln stg
September 22, 2017 / 9:25 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-CBFI to buy Imagination Technologies for 500 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Imagination Technologies Group Plc :

* Recommended cash acquisition of Imagination Technologies Group Plc by CBFI investment limited

* Imagination Technologies Group Plc - under terms, each scheme shareholder will be entitled to receive 182 pence in cash for each imagination share

* Imagination Technologies Group Plc - deal values Imagination’s existing issued and to be issued ordinary share capital at approximately £550 million

* Imagination Technologies Group Plc - entered agreement with Tallwood MIPS, Inc with respect to the disposal of MIPS

* Imagination Technologies Group Plc - Imagination and CBFI have agreed that the completion of the MIPS disposal is a condition of the acquisition

* Imagination Technologies Group Plc - Tallwood will pay consideration of $65 million, subject to customary adjustments Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
